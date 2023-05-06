Florals, hats and robes: Colours and tradition at King Charles coronation

LONDON: From traditional robes to statement headpieces, royals and guests wore an array of colourful outfits for the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday (May 6), filling London's Westminster Abbey with a mix of hues and designs.

The monarch arrived at the Abbey in the crimson velvet Robe of State, worn by his grandfather King George VI at his 1937 coronation, a crimson coronation tunic and cream silk overshirt with royal naval trousers.

Camilla wore the Robe of State originally made for the late Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation over an ivory gown embellished with silver and gold floral embroidery and designed by British couturier Bruce Oldfield.

Both will change robes when they leave the Abbey.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, both wore formal robes and mantels over their outfits, with the heir to the throne in the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards and his wife wearing a headpiece made of silver and crystal leaves instead of a tiara.