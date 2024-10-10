Florida residents flee state, brace for impact of Hurricane Milton

"I own a business, so once the storm stops, I've got to be here, help clean up, get everything back to normal. But this one's a big one for sure."



Tampa resident Luis Santiago said he would "close up everything" and leave.



Airlines added flights out of Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota, as highways clogged up with escaping traffic and gas station pumps ran dry.



Not all Floridians and tourists were hurrying to leave.



John Gomez, 75, travelled all the way from Chicago to try to save his Florida home.



"I think it's better to be here in case something happens," Gomez said.