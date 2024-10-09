Stay and 'you are going to die'; Florida braces for category 5 hurricane Milton

The centre forecast storm surges of 3 to 4.5 meters along a stretch of coastline north and south of Tampa Bay, likely swamping low-lying areas. Forecasts of five to 127 to 254 mm or more of rainfall threatened flash flooding farther inland.



Some of the area's 3 million residents rushed to dispose of mounds of debris left by Helene before heeding the evacuation orders.



Musician John O'Leary, 38, was securing his Tampa townhouse and packing for a road trip with his girlfriend to New Port Richey, about 64 km. He was worried about his baby grand piano, which he had to leave behind.



They plan to stay with friends who have a home on high ground but will keep an eye on the storm's path and may head farther north.



"This storm is so strong, big, it's unreal," he said. "We're in survival mode."



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday the state would activate 8,000 National Guard members and is positioning truckloads of supplies and equipment near the area where the storm is expected to make landfall.