Ron DeSantis to stump in early voting states after rocky presidential launch

WASHINGTON: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' fledgling presidential campaign was looking to push forward on Thursday (May 25) after a troubled online launch event drew mockery from his rivals and renewed doubts about his viability as a national candidate.

DeSantis plans to barnstorm the early nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina next week in his first series of public events since joining the 2024 race for the Republican nomination on Wednesday.

The Florida governor will make speeches and hold chats in a four-day swing across 12 cities and towns from May 30 to Jun 2, his campaign said.

A "campaign kickoff" event will be held on Tuesday in Iowa, a state that may be critical to his presidential hopes. Its sizeable evangelical voting bloc at times has been cool on former Republican president Donald Trump, helping to hand him a defeat in 2016 in party caucuses.

"Our campaign is committed to putting in the time to win these early nominating states," said DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck. "No one will work harder than Governor DeSantis to share his vision with the country."

DeSantis' campaign was working in the meantime to try and put his glitch-marred launch event with billionaire Elon Musk on Twitter in the best light possible. The much-hyped forum featuring Musk, Twitter's owner, and others was beset with audio and connection woes.