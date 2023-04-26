Fly me to the moon: Firms lining up lunar landings

TOKYO: Japan's ispace on Wednesday (Apr 26) became the latest company to try, and fail, at a historic bid to put a private lunar lander on the moon.

Only Russia, the United States and China have made the 384,000km journey and landed safely on the Moon's surface.

Here are some of the companies who have made the journey, or plan missions soon:

SPACEIL

In February 2019, the 585kg Beresheet lander launched from Earth on a Falcon 9 rocket belonging to Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

The lander was a joint project between Israeli non-profit SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.

Beresheet, meaning "Genesis" in Hebrew, was carrying an Israeli flag, a time capsule with Israeli historical and cultural data, and various instruments to collect data.

It was described as the world's first spacecraft built in a "non-governmental mission" and successfully reached lunar orbit about six weeks after launch.

But the US$100 million mission ended in disappointment in April 2019 when the craft crashed into the lunar surface.

"We are on the moon, but not in the way we wanted," a staffer was heard saying during a live control room broadcast.

SpaceIL plans to launch Beresheet2 in 2025.

ISPACE

Japanese start-up ispace, like SpaceIL, grew from the Google Lunar XPrize, which in 2010 offered US$30 million in awards to encourage scientists and entrepreneurs to dream up low-cost moon missions.

The prize expired without a winner, but several contestants forged ahead, seeking private funding.

The company sent its Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander into space in December and reached lunar orbit in March.

It was carrying two lunar rovers, one Japanese and one belonging to the United Arab Emirates.

It had been due to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday, but communications were lost after it began its descent and ispace later concluded it had likely crashed.

The company is already developing two further lunar missions, the first of which could launch as soon as next year.