Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot

JERUSALEM: Passengers on a flydubai flight reached Israel safely on Wednesday (Sep 30) after customers and crew foiled a co-pilot's attempt to crash the aircraft, Israeli officials said, in a struggle that began when he stabbed the pilot and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

Passengers and crew entered the cockpit, overpowered the co-pilot and enabled a second pair of flydubai pilots who were aboard the flight to land the jet safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Israeli officials said.

More than 10 hours later, the passengers arrived at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport aboard a flydubai replacement aircraft, with several describing the episode as a miracle and recounting a frantic struggle to prevent a catastrophe.

Israeli officials said the attacker's motive aboard flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv remained under investigation. Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai, signed the Abraham Accords normalising relations in 2020.

The incident sharpened concerns about global aviation security in a region scarred by years of conflict, prompting Israel to tighten checks on pilots flying into the country.

"I just can say that it was a miracle. It was awful, crazy, and we thank God that we survived it; we didn't think we would make it but thank God we are in Israel. We are back home. And we are happy to see everyone here," passenger Lital Shachaf said.