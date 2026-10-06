Logo
Logo

World

Flydubai co-pilot completed portion of his flight training in New Zealand, police say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Flydubai co-pilot completed portion of his flight training in New Zealand, police say

The co-pilot was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.

Flydubai co-pilot completed portion of his flight training in New Zealand, police say

A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sep 30, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

06 Oct 2026 01:04PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2026 01:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: The flydubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain in an alleged attempt to crash a plane last week was in New Zealand seven years ago to complete a portion of his flight training for a UK-based company, the New Zealand police said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 6).

The police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.

"Immigration records show he arrived in New Zealand on Nov 30, 2018, and departed May 23, 2019," New Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"The police can confirm the co-pilot was in New Zealand to complete a portion of his flight training for a UK-based company, no longer operating in New Zealand," he added.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The police is reviewing records and undertaking enquiries about the time he spent in New Zealand.

The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said, calling the incident a "terrorist attack".

Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami. Israeli officials have not named the co-pilot but have said he is from Oman. UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot's identity.

Reuters has not been able to independently reach al-Hammami, who is in UAE custody, for comment.

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is also investigating the man's links to Australia.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

flydubai Israel United Arab Emirates
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement