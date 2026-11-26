DUBAI: Flydubai will resume direct flights to Tel Aviv next week, a company spokesperson told AFP on Thursday (Nov 26), weeks after services to and from Israel were suspended following an attempt by a co-pilot to crash one of its planes.

"Following approvals from the relevant authorities, flydubai will resume direct flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) in Tel Aviv from Dec 3, 2026," the spokesperson stated.

The airline's flights to Israel had been suspended after one of its aircraft, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia in September.

The flight's Omani co-pilot attacked the captain with the aim of causing a crash at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, the UAE's public prosecutor said in early October, referring to a planned suicide attack.

The aircraft was carrying 174 people, including 166 Israelis, according to Israeli media. Several passengers, including a plumber, managed to subdue the co-pilot.

Passengers described rushing the cockpit and a fight for control after the plane suddenly plunged by around 5,000m.

Israel and the UAE have become close partners since normalising ties under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020.