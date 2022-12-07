French foie gras in short supply, forcing farmers to adapt

SAMATAN: Foie gras pate, the consummate delicacy of French holiday tables, might be harder to find this year and certainly pricier due to a bird flu outbreak that ravaged farms across the west and south last winter.

After millions of ducks and geese were culled to halt the epidemic, some farmers say they are having to take an unprecedented step - using females to produce the luxury treat.

The taste is the same, but female livers are much smaller and harder to work with, and the impact on a producer's bottom line is inescapable.

"It was double or nothing, but either we just sat and waited - which is not in our nature - or we try to offer a product that respects our consumers," said Benjamin Constant in Samatan, southwest France.

President of the foie gras marketing board for the Gers department, Constant warned that it was only a stop-gap measure, especially for higher-quality fresh foie gras.