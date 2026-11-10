Food industry pushes back on WHO guidance for products with added colour, sweeteners

LONDON: Governments should consider regulating foods that include added colours, flavours or sweeteners designed to make the product more appealing to consumers, according to new draft World Health Organisation guidance that has sparked swift pushback from the food industry.

The WHO draft aims to help governments identify which foods should be consumed in moderation as part of a healthy diet - and which products could be subject to measures like warning labels or taxes, depending on national priorities. The new draft food-profiling model, published last week, marks the first time the UN health agency has included this type of ingredient in its guidance, previously only focused on nutritional content, including fat and salt.

“This draft goes beyond traditional nutrient profiling by recognising that foods may need to be considered not only for their nutrient content, but also for other aspects of their formulation” in order to prevent diet-related disease, said Katrin Engelhardt, technical officer at the WHO's department of nutrition and food safety.

Around 11 million deaths a year are linked to unhealthy diets, according to the agency, based on data from a global study.

The proposed new model is also the WHO’s attempt to guide member states through an increasingly polarised debate about ultra-processed foods (UPFs), a class of food or drink made using processing techniques, additives and industrial ingredients, which often contain little whole food. Examples include carbonated soft drinks or instant noodles.