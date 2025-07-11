Liverpool to honour Diogo Jota in return to action at Preston

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool have announced a series of tributes to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva when the Reds return to action on Sunday (Jul 13) at Preston for the first time since the Portuguese international's death.

Jota and Silva were killed in a car crash in northern Spain on Jul 3.

Liverpool's return to pre-season training was delayed until Tuesday as a result.

However, the match at English Championship side Preston will go ahead as scheduled in the first of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies.

A rendition of Liverpool's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" will be played prior to the 2pm (10pm, Singapore time) kick-off and Preston will lay a wreath in front of the away supporters.

A minute's silence will then be observed, digital tributes displayed on the stadium big screen and on pitchside advertising boards and players from both teams will wear black armbands.