Foreign rescuers join Morocco quake race against time

TIKHT: Moroccan rescuers supported by newly-arrived foreigners on Monday (Sep 11) faced an intensifying race against time to dig out any survivors from the rubble of mountain villages, on the third day after the country's strongest-ever earthquake.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck the Atlas mountains late Friday southwest of the tourist centre of Marrakesh. It killed more than 2,100 people and injured over 2,400, many seriously, according to the latest official figures.

Rabat on Sunday announced it had accepted aid offers from four nations, while many other countries have said they were willing to send assistance.

Authorities have responded favourably "at this stage" to offers from Spain, Britain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates "to send search and rescue teams", the interior ministry said.

It noted the foreign teams were in contact with Moroccan authorities to coordinate efforts, and said only four offers had been accepted so far, arguing that "a lack of coordination could be counterproductive".

President Emmanuel Macron said France was willing to provide aid "the second" Morocco requested it.

"Morocco is a sovereign country and it's up to it to organise the aid," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told BFMTV on Monday.

She announced the release of €5 million (US$5.4 million) to help non-governmental groups already on the ground in Morocco.