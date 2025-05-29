Foreign students wary of US as Trump presses 'dehumanising' campaign

Harvard applied mathematics and economics student Abdullah Shahid Sial, 20, said the Trump administration's campaign against US universities, which the president accused of being hotbeds of liberal bias and antisemitism, had been "dehumanising".

"It's really unfortunate that this is the case for 18, 19, and 20-year-olds who came here without any family, and in most cases, haven't been to the US before," said Sial, who is from Pakistan and hopes to be able to return to Harvard next academic year.



Sial said he advised acquaintances to have backup plans if US colleges became inaccessible, and that a friend applied to Harvard's law school, as well as Columbia's, and two less reputable British institutions, ultimately opting to go to the UK.



"He definitely liked Harvard way more (but) he doesn't want this amount of uncertainty surrounding his education," Sial said.



Karl Molden, a Harvard government and classics student from Austria, said Trump's move to block the university from hosting and enrolling foreign students meant he was unsure if he would be able to return after summer vacation.