Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd appointed ambassador to US

SYDNEY: Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been appointed Australia's next ambassador to the United States at a time when both countries are deepening security cooperation in response to a rising China.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Rudd one of the world's most sought-after experts on China and said he would bring significant experience to the role at a time when the region was being reshaped by strategic competition.

"Kevin Rudd is an outstanding appointment," said Albanese at a news conference on Tuesday (Dec 20) ahead of Foreign Minister Penny Wong's state visit to China.

"He brings a great deal of credit to Australia by agreeing to take up this position as a former prime minister, as a former foreign minister."