Former Bolivian President Anez harmed herself while in jail -lawyer
FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez is seen in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Claure/File Photo
The Miraflores women's penitentiary centre where Bolivia's former president Jeanine Anez is being held awaiting trial and where she tried to commit suicide according to a police source, is seen in La Paz, Bolivia August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
Journalists gather outside the Miraflores women's penitentiary centre where Bolivia's former president Jeanine Anez is being held awaiting trial and where she tried to commit suicide according to a police source, in La Paz, Bolivia August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
Norca Cuellar, lawyer of Bolivia's former president Jeanine Anez, reacts after Anez tried to commit suicide, according to a police source, at the Miraflores women's penitentiary centre where she is being held awaiting trial, in La Paz, Bolivia August 21, 2021. The writing on the wall reads "Freedom Jeanine." REUTERS/Manuel Claure
22 Aug 2021 02:38AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 02:38AM)
LA PAZ: Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez harmed herself by cutting her lower arms while in jail on Saturday (Aug 21), her lawyer Norka Cuellar told local media after police reported what they categorised as attempted suicide.

"This is a cry for help from the former president. She feels very harassed," the lawyer told reporters.

"The doctor came in and found her with the cuts. On her left wrist she has three cuts, they have sutured her," Cuellar said.

Anez was detained earlier this year over accusations that she participated in a coup to oust longtime former President Evo Morales in 2019. She has denied the allegations and says she is a victim of political persecution. She is in jail while awaiting trial.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo on Saturday confirmed that Anez had apparently tried to hurt herself but was now in stable condition.

"What happened is within the definition of attempted suicide," Douglas Uzquiano, head of the special anti-crime unit (FELCC) of the national police, told local television.

Anez was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday, her third hospital trip in two weeks. Doctors said she had a thorax exam and is suffering from hypertension. She was later returned to jail.

Source: Reuters

