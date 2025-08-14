Bolsonaro's lawyers call for acquittal in alleged coup trial

BRASILIA: Defence lawyers for former president Jair Bolsonaro asked Brazil's Supreme Court for an acquittal during Wednesday's (Aug 13) closing arguments in a trial in which he is accused of attempting a coup.

Bolsonaro's lawyers argued in a 197-page document submitted to the court that the far-right former leader is "innocent of all charges" and that an "absolute lack" of evidence was presented during the trial, which began in May.

Bolsonaro and seven collaborators are accused of attempting to hold power despite his 2022 electoral defeat by Brazil's current leftist leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia on January 8, 2023, a week after Lula's inauguration, alleging election fraud and calling on the military to intervene.

Bolsonaro, who led the Latin American country from 2019 to 2022, has maintained his innocence for months, calling any coup "abhorrent".

He faces up to 40 years in prison if found guilty.