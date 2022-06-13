Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine

Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine

Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on Jun 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

13 Jun 2022 04:17AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 04:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: A former British soldier has been killed fighting for Ukraine in the city of Sievierodonetsk, his family said on social media, and a senior Ukrainian official praised him as a "true hero".

Jordan Gatley left the British Army in March, his family said, and went to Ukraine to help in the fight against the Russian invasion.

The family said it had received the news on Friday that he had been shot and killed.

The eastern city is the epicentre of intense fighting to control the country's Donbas region.

"He loved his job and we are so proud of him," his family said in a Facebook post. "He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts."

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak paid tribute to Gatley, saying it took a lot of courage to travel far from home to defend beliefs.

"Just because the heart says so. Because you can't stand the evil. Jordan Gatley was a true hero. We will always remember his contribution to the protection of Ukraine and the free world," Podolyak wrote in a Twitter post.

Britain's Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine."

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us