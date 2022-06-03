Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Former Mexican governor accused of embezzlement extradited from US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Former Mexican governor accused of embezzlement extradited from US

Former Mexican governor accused of embezzlement extradited from US

Former Chihuahua state governor Cesar Duarte gestures during an interview at Government palace in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Nov 7, 2012. (Photo: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

03 Jun 2022 06:18AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 06:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: A former Mexican governor was extradited on Thursday (Jun 2) from the United States, where he had been held for nearly two years on charges of embezzlement and criminal association, Mexican authorities said in a statement.

Cesar Duarte, who governed the state of Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016, was arrested in 2020 by US Marshals in Miami, Florida.

Duarte is accused of acting in a group to divert more than 96 million pesos, or the then-equivalent of US$6.5 million, from the government between 2011 and 2014.

The former governor's extradition was the "result of the close collaboration" between Mexico and the United States, authorities said, coming the same day six Mexicans were sanctioned by the US Treasury for alleged cartel involvement.

Current Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos said in a message on Twitter she "celebrates" the decision, adding that her administration would not "forgive or forget" the actions of past governors.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us