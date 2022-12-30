Logo
World

Former Pope Benedict in stable condition after 'peaceful night': Vatican
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI (L) looks on as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass to create 20 new cardinals during a ceremony in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Feb 14, 2015. (Photo: REUTERS/Tony Gentile)

30 Dec 2022 11:21PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 11:21PM)
VATICAN CITY: Former pope Benedict XVI's condition remains stable, the Vatican said Friday (Dec 20), two days after revealing the 95-year-old's health had deteriorated.

Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign as head of the worldwide Catholic Church, has been in fragile health for many years.
 
But Pope Francis said Wednesday his predecessor, whose birth name is Joseph Ratzinger, was "very ill".
 
"At present, his condition is stationary," the Vatican press office said, adding that Benedict had rested well overnight and taken part in a mass held in his bedroom.
 
Benedict moved out of the papal palace and into a former convent within the Vatican when he retired.
 
Francis called Wednesday for people to pray for him, before visiting him at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery.
 
The Vatican later confirmed the ex-pope's health had worsened "due to advancing age", while a Vatican source told AFP it began deteriorating "about three days ago".
 
"It is his vital functions that are failing, including his heart," the source said, adding that no hospital admission was planned, as he has the "necessary medical equipment" at home.
 
The Rome diocese would offer a special mass for Benedict at the Basilica of St John Lateran later Friday.

Source: Agencies/nh

