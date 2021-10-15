Former president Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say

LOS ANGELES: Former president Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted two days ago to an Irvine, California, hospital for treatment of a "non-COVID infection," a spokesman said on Thursday (Oct 14).

"On Tuesday evening Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical center for treatment of a non-COVID infection," Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

Clinton's physicians, Dr Alpesh Amin and Dr Lisa Bardack, said in a statement that he was "admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids".

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," the doctors' statement added. "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

They added: "We hope to have him go home soon."

Clinton, a Democrat who was president from 1993-2001, has had past health issues, including a 2004 quadruple bypass surgery and a 2010 procedure to open a blocked artery in his heart with two stents. CNN reported that Clinton's current hospital stay is not related to his heart issues.

CNN also reported that the former president was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.