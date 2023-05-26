‘Just grateful to survive each day’: Ix Shen recounts Ukraine experience during Russia’s invasion in new book

SINGAPORE: Living life between attacks and constantly wondering if there would be a tomorrow occupied the mind of Singaporean Ix Shen, who was living in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country more than a year ago.

“We were just grateful that we managed to survive every other day,” said the former actor on Thursday (May 25).

“When you're caught in a war zone, you have to make the mental preparation for yourself that you might not be able to see tomorrow.”