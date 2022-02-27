Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Former tennis player Stakhovsky enlists in Ukraine's reserve army
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Former tennis player Stakhovsky enlists in Ukraine's reserve army

Former tennis player Stakhovsky enlists in Ukraine's reserve army

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2018 Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky in action during the second round match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

27 Feb 2022 11:52AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 11:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukrainian former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky enlisted in his country's reserve army last week prior to Russia's invasion, he said, despite a lack of military experience, although he can handle a gun.

Russia's invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday (Feb 24) followed a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

The 36-year-old Stakhovsky, who won four ATP titles and had a shock win over Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013, said on Saturday he was willing to take up arms in Ukraine's defence.

"Of course I would fight, it's the only reason I'm trying to get back," Stakhovsky told Sky News.

"I signed up for the reserves last week. I don't have military experience, but I do have experience with a gun privately.

"My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently - they sleep in the basement.

"None of us believed that this could happen, and yet it happened."

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko also enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army this month, saying that love for his country compelled him to defend it.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us