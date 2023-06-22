Former Titanic sub customer says his dive was a 'kamikaze operation'

LONDON: As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company’s first customers characterised a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation".

“You have to be a little bit crazy to do this sort of thing,” said Arthur Loibl, a 61-year-old retired businessman and adventurer from Germany.

Loibl told The Associated Press on Wednesday (Jun 21) that he first had the idea of seeing the Titanic wreckage while on a trip to the South Pole in 2016. At the time, a Russian company was offering dives for half a million dollars.

After Washington state-based OceanGate announced its own operation a year later, he jumped at the chance, paying US$110,000 for a dive in 2019 that fell through when the first submersible did not survive testing.

Two years later he went on a voyage that was successful, along with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and two men from England.