Former Ukraine parliament speaker Parubiy buried after assassination in Lviv

LVIV: Ukrainians on Tuesday (Sep 2) paid their final respects to Andriy Parubiy, the former parliament speaker gunned down in a daytime attack in Lviv, the second political assassination in the western city in just over a year.

Mourners lined the cobblestone streets as the coffin of Parubiy, 54, a veteran politician who played a leading role in Ukraine’s 2014 pro-democracy uprising, was carried to burial.

SUSPECT CLAIMS ‘REVENGE’

Police detained a Ukrainian man accused of the killing and said on Monday they suspected Russian involvement. Moscow has not commented.

In a televised court hearing, the suspect admitted to the shooting but described it as “my personal revenge” against the state, saying he hoped to be included in a prisoner swap to recover the body of his son, a soldier killed in the war. He denied being recruited by Russia.

A Lviv court ordered him held for 60 days pending investigation.