Former US Marine freed from prison in Russia

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (Aug 11) that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin led to the release of former US Marine Robert Gilman, who had been held for more than four years, accused of assaulting a police officer.



"After my discussions with President Vladimir Putin, Russia has agreed to release him, very much on a Humanitarian Basis," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



Included in the post was a photo of a gaunt-looking Gilman in a baseball cap aboard an airplane holding an American flag with several other smiling people.



"We appreciate this decision, and the fact that Russia asked for no one in return - No exchange took place," Trump wrote.



Gilman was sentenced in 2022 by a court in southwestern Russia to four and a half years in prison for assaulting a police officer. His sentence was later extended to 10 years for violence against prison staff.