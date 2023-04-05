Trump charges: Hush money paid to porn star, model and doorman

NEW YORK: Prosecutors laid out a case of lies and cover-ups against Donald Trump on Tuesday (Apr 4) over hush-money payments made to a porn star, a Playboy model and a doorman to hide potentially damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Here's an explanation of the felony counts against Trump, the first former US president ever to face criminal charges, and what will happen next:

THE CHARGES

The indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury and unsealed on Tuesday charges Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a US$130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Under New York law, a defendant convicted of falsifying business records can receive between one and four years in prison.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the scheme involved Trump, his former personal attorney Michael Cohen and executives at American Media, publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid.

Bragg said they were involved in what he called a "catch and kill" operation to "buy and suppress negative information to help Mr Trump's chance of winning the election".

Trump was accused of arranging the payment to Daniels through Cohen just days before the November 2016 election to buy her silence about a 2006 tryst at a Lake Tahoe resort.

Trump reimbursed Cohen with checks disguised as part of a retainer agreement while "in truth, there was no retainer agreement", Bragg said,

Another payment - US$30,000 - was made through AMI to buy the silence of a former Trump Tower doorman who was claiming, apparently falsely, that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock, Bragg said.

The final case involved a woman who received US$150,000 from AMI in exchange for not speaking about a nearly year-long sexual relationship she allegedly had with the then-married Trump.

The woman was not identified by Bragg but it has been reported previously that she was Karen McDougal, a model and former Playboy playmate.

Cohen, who has since turned against his former boss, has acknowledged paying Daniels on Trump's behalf and was sentenced to three years in prison for the hush-money case, tax evasion and other crimes.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claims he is the victim of a political "witch hunt" by Bragg, a Democrat, intended to derail his 2024 White House campaign.