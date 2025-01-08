Former US President Jimmy Carter's body arrives in Washington for honours

Biden has ordered flags at government buildings to be flown at half-staff for 30 days as a sign of mourning. That has irked Trump, who has said they should not be lowered during his inauguration.



At a news conference, Trump reiterated his desire to take back control of the Panama Canal, which Carter signed over to Panama during his presidency.



Members of Congress will pay their respects at a 4.30pm (local time) service in the Capitol Rotunda. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects from 6.00pm until midnight.