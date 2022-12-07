Former US president Trump faces tough White House bid, after endorsed candidate loses Senate run-off

SINGAPORE: Former United States president Donald Trump could lose some influence within the Republican Party in his bid to return to the White House, after the candidate he endorsed for the Georgia Senate seat lost in a fierce run-off election, observers said on Wednesday (Dec 7).

Herschel Walker was defeated on Tuesday by incumbent Democrat senator Raphael Warnock in the final undecided contest of the midterm elections.

It would now be harder for Mr Trump, who faces scrutiny from within the GOP, to get party leaders and donors to back him and mount a successful campaign in the 2024 presidential race.

TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATES UNDERPERFORMED

“This has not been a good electoral season for Trump,” said Professor William Howell, the Sydney Stein professor in American politics at the University of Chicago. “Herschel Walker was handpicked by Trump to run in a state that's decidedly Republican.”

If he is unable to get his handpicked candidate elected in such a state, “it's going to speak to a lot of people's concerns about the kind of clout that he has or his lack of clout within the larger electorate”, he told CNA’s Asia First.

“And it's on the basis of that that he's likely to lose some influence within the party.”

Mr Trump made the announcement to run again for the White House just a week after the midterms, where candidates that he backed in competitive races underperformed. They included people with little political experience.