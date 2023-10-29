Former US vice president Mike Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaign

LAS VEGAS: Former US Vice President Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped presidential campaign on Saturday (Oct 28), after struggling for months to convince Republican voters he was the best alternative to the man he once served with unswerving loyalty, Donald Trump.

Pence's surprise announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition donor conference in Las Vegas made him the first big-name candidate to drop out. Trump is the runaway frontrunner in the race.

"Travelling over the country over the past six months, I came here to say it's become clear to me: This is not my time. So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today," Pence told the audience to gasps and, later, prolonged claps and cheers of support.

Pence stopped short of endorsing anyone in his speech, but seemed to swipe at his former boss.

"I urge all my fellow Republicans here, give our country a Republican standard bearer that will, as Lincoln said, appeal to the better angels of our nature," Pence said, adding it should also be someone who leads the country with "civility".

A source close to Pence laughed when asked whether he would endorse Trump.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump did not mention Pence in their speeches, which came after Pence's announcement. Haley praised Pence as a fighter for America and Israel. DeSantis later posted on social media platform X that Pence was a "principled man of faith".

More candidates might soon follow Pence in dropping out, consolidating the wide field of contenders. With more than a half dozen candidates, donors seeking alternatives to Trump have been reticent to open their pocketbooks.

Trump's lead is so large it may not matter, however, and contenders also might decide to stay in for longer. No clear-cut alternative has emerged since the DeSantis campaign has languished after a disappointing start.

PENCE'S DOOMED CAMPAIGN

Pence, 64, publicly broke with Trump, lambasting the former president for his role in the Jan 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. Pence gambled that Republican primary voters would reward him for following the US Constitution rather than Trump's instructions to overturn the 2020 election results when as vice president, he held the ceremonial role of president of the Senate.

But Trump's base of supporters never forgave Pence for overseeing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election.