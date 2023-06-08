Former VP Pence announces US presidential run

WASHINGTON: Former US vice president Mike Pence launched his presidential campaign Wednesday (Jun 7) by framing the Republican nomination as a choice between "reckless" Donald Trump and the Constitution - arguing that his old boss' bid to overturn the last election should rule him out at the next.

Offering a spirited defence of the Trump White House's record, the one-time radio talk show host, congressman and governor said he had been proud to stand with his running mate "every single day" during the 2017-21 administration.

But he drew the line at the former president's incitement of a crowd to storm the Capitol as Pence was in the building, overseeing the certification of the election in January 2021.

"As I've said many times, on that fateful day, president Trump's words were reckless and endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol," Pence told supporters in Ankeny, Iowa.

"But the American people deserve to know that on that day, president Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution and I always will."

Pence honed his reputation as an unstintingly loyal vice president who stuck with Trump throughout a scandal-plagued four years in the White House, and brought the religious right into the tent.

But the evangelical Christian became a pariah in Trumpworld after rejecting the Republican leader's demands that he overturn the 2020 election in his role as president of the Senate.

Berated constantly by Trump after Joe Biden's election victory, Pence was forced to flee for his life after a mob directed by Trump to march on the Capitol broke through barricades and called for the vice president's execution.