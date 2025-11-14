Four killed in 'heinous' Russian attack on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

KYIV: Russia struck apartment blocks across the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv overnight, killing at least four people in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed as a "heinous attack" that deliberately targeted civilians.

Moscow has fired record missile and drone barrages in recent months, hitting energy and rail infrastructure, as well as residential areas, knocking out power for tens of thousands across the country as temperatures plunge.

It was one of the largest attacks on Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, with buildings hit in most of the capital's districts.

AFP journalists in the capital saw multi-storey residential buildings with dozens of windows and balconies blown out, their facades charred and hanging off as rescuers sifted through the damage.

"The key targets for Russia last night were residential areas in Kyiv and energy facilities," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, accusing Russia of a "heinous" attack.

"This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure," he also said.

The strikes killed four people from the same building, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

A hospital, shops and offices were also damaged, and around 30 people were wounded, officials said.

Debris from an Iskander missile hit the Azerbaijani embassy, Zelenskyy added.