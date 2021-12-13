Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas officials say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas officials say

Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas officials say
Men carry the coffin of a man who was killed in an explosion that occurred on Friday night in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali, during his funeral in southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, Lebanon December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Hankir
Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas officials say
A Palestinian gunman carries a weapon during the funeral of a man who was killed in an explosion that occurred on Friday night in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali, in southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, Lebanon December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Hankir
Four killed in shooting at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, Hamas officials say
Members of Palestinian group Hamas carry their weapons during the funeral of a man who was killed in an explosion that occurred on Friday night in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali, in southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, Lebanon December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Hankir
13 Dec 2021 05:03AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 05:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO/GAZA: Four people were killed and others were injured in a shooting on Sunday (Dec 12) in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali in Lebanon, two officials of the Palestinian group Hamas told Reuters, and they blamed the rival movement Fatah for the bloodshed.

Fatah condemned the incident, rejected Hamas' allegation and urged all sides to wait for the results of an investigation.

The shootings took place during the funeral of a Hamas supporter who was killed in an explosion on Friday night in the camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre.

"Fatah gunmen deliberately opened fire against people taking part in the funeral march," one Hamas official said, asking not to be named.

Speaking to Reuters in Ramallah by phone from Beruit, the Palestinian ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabour, rejected Hamas allegations.

"This is a rejected and a condemned action ... Investigation committees will reveal who stood behind it," Dabour said. "We have made contacts with Hamas leaders and demanded they wait for the investigation results."

Fatah controls the Palestinian Authority that exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian Authority officials in the West Bank, contacted for comment by Reuters, said they were checking the reports.

Earlier on Sunday, Lebanese state media said two people were killed and seven were injured in a dispute that erupted in the Burj al-Shemali camp.

Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that the blast on Friday night was caused by an electrical fault in a warehouse containing oxygen and gas cylinders for COVID-19 patients, as well as detergents and disinfectants.

A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Hamas West Bank

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us