WINCHESTER: Four British men were convicted on Thursday (Nov 19) of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided to waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her for sex online to strangers over more than a decade.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, pleaded guilty in January to more than 50 charges against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times.

"This abuse has cost me my life as I knew it," Joanne Young said outside court. "The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way."