Four dead after train hits school bus in Belgium

BUGGENHOUT: Four people, including two children, were killed when a train hit a school minibus carrying in northern Belgium on Tuesday (May 26), the country's deputy prime minister said.

"A tragic collision between a train and a school bus took place in Buggenhout this morning. Four people have been killed, including two children," Maxime Prevot wrote on X.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever posted that he was "deeply moved by the horrific accident ... My thoughts go out to the affected families".

Images from the scene in the Flanders region showed a badly damaged minibus lying on its side on a road next to a railway line, with tents set up by emergency workers around. The commuter train remained halted on the tracks.

Police spokeswoman An Berger told Belgian media that seven children, a supervisor and a driver were aboard the minibus, adding that no one on the train was hurt.

"The impact was extremely violent," Frederic Sacre, a spokesman for Belgium's Infrabel rail agency, told AFP, adding that the train was travelling at 120kmh.

"The minibus was thrown about 15m into a metal pylon," he said.