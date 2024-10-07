Four projectiles fired from Gaza as Israel begins Oct 7 commemorations: Israeli army

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Monday (Oct 7) that at least four projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip just minutes after the country began to formally commemorate last year's Oct 7 attacks.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 6.31am (Sunday, 11.31pm GMT) in several communities near the Gaza Strip, four projectiles were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip. Three of the projectiles were intercepted by the IAF (air force) and a fallen projectile was identified in an open area," the military said in a statement.

The armed wing of Hamas said it had fired rockets into southern Israel at "enemy gatherings" at Rafah crossing, Kerem Shalom crossing and kibbutz Holit near the border with Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had also prevented an "immediate threat" from Hamas' intentions to fire rockets.