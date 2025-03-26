Logo
Four US soldiers missing in Lithuania, embassy says
Four US soldiers missing in Lithuania, embassy says

Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 29, 2024. (Photo: AP/Mindaugas Kulbis)

26 Mar 2025 10:42PM
STOCKHOLM: Four US Army soldiers have gone missing in Lithuania during training, and the Baltic country's military and police are searching for them together with the American military, the US embassy in Vilnius said on Wednesday (Mar 26).

The embassy said on social media X that the soldiers went missing in a training area near Pabrade in eastern Lithuania near the border with Belarus. It did not say when they went missing.

"The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident," it said. "Search and recovery efforts are underway."

Source: Reuters/ec

