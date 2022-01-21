EU health ministers seek common line over fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

BRUSSELS: European Union health ministers will try to find a common line on Friday (Jan 21) over a potential fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a surge in cases sparked by the Omicron variant.

The EU drugs regulator said earlier this week it would be reasonable to give a fourth dose to people with severely weakened immune systems, but more evidence was needed.

Ministers will discuss "the administration of the fourth dose," said a press release issued by the French presidency of the EU, which organised the video conference for health ministers at short notice.

EU members Hungary and Denmark have already decided to roll out a fourth dose of COVID vaccines. Copenhagen said it would do so for the most vulnerable, while the Hungarian government said everybody could get it after a consultation with a doctor.