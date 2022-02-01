Fourth journalist slain in Mexico in a month

MEXICO CITY: A journalist with an online news outlet was preparing to record a video interview Monday (Jan 31) when he was shot by assailants, becoming the fourth journalist killed in less than a month in Mexico, the outlet's director said.

Roberto Toledo had just arrived at the law offices of the deputy director of the outlet, Monitor Michoacan, when three armed men shot him, said Monitor director Armando Linares, who had also planned to be there.

“Twenty minutes before I had told him by phone that we were going to meet at the office to interview a person,” Linares said. “I got held up a little and he arrives before I do, goes in, closes the door, but almost immediately they rang.”

Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said they were investigating the case in the city of Zitacuaro. The Michoacan State Attorney's Office said in a statement that Toledo died from his wounds at a hospital.

Toledo recorded video stories and had been working for Monitor Michoacan for two years, Linares said.

Linares painted a delicate landscape of risky reporting. His outlet was covering sensitive issues: three indigenous communities working toward self-government, organized crime active in the area and illegal logging and corruption in local government.

He said in a video message announcing the death earlier Monday that the website had received threats for reporting on governmental corruption.

“For exposing corrupt administrations and corrupt officials and politicians, today that led to to death of one of our colleagues,” Linares said.

“The Monitor Michoacán team has suffered weeks, months of death threats. We know where all of this comes from,” Linares added, though he did not identify those he thought responsible.

Linares said he was now receiving protection from the National Guard.

Jan-Albert Hootsen, the Mexico representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Toledo worked as a camera operator and video editor for Monitor Michoacan.

“We are classifying him as a media worker or press worker,” Hootsen said.