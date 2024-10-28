France's absent public workers face benefits cut in savings blitz

PARIS: France's government said on Sunday (Oct 27) that state workers behind a massive rise in absenteeism will be targeted as it desperately seeks billions of euros in budget savings.

Facing European Union pressure to slash spending, but similar heat from domestic parties over the planned penny-pinching, the minority conservative government set out another €5 billion (US$5.4 billion) in proposed cuts on Sunday.

It has already warned that more than 3,000 public jobs will have to be lost and also indicated that those taking increasing sick leave will also have to feel the budget pain.

The government said the number of days of absenteeism in the public sector has risen from 43 million in 2014 to 77 million in 2022.

The finance ministry said that almost €1.2 billion could be saved by only paying state workers after the third day of sick leave, instead of the current one day, and by cutting the benefits paid. The measure would not affect maternity leave, work accidents and proven serious illnesses.

"We must have the courage to take difficult decisions today to avoid more difficult choices in the future," warned public administration minister Guillaume Kasbarian in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

Finance Minister Antoine Armand said on Sunday that France's budget deficit for 2024 would be between 6.1 per cent and 6.2 per cent, more than twice the 3 per cent EU limit. In a bid to bring the deficit back to 5 per cent next year, the government is aiming to raise €60 billion – €20 billion from increased taxes and €40 billion from spending cuts.

Development aid would be cut by €640 million, money for cleaner vehicles reduced by €300 million and France's much-vaunted spending on culture would be slashed by €55 million, according to ministers.

Measures including delaying a rise in pensions for six months next year and making companies pay higher statutory fees – hoping to raise €4 billion – have already caused major disputes in parliament debates.

Lawmakers for the far-right National Rally (RN), the biggest single party in parliament, said they will vote against the government's planned budget because of the threat to pensions. The RN could bring down the government if it joined with left-wing parties in a confidence vote.

"We warn the government ... you are creating the conditions for your censure," said the RN vice president Sebastien Chenu.

Left-wing parties were forced through a vote to make a tax on the wealthy permanent, instead of for three years as the government wished.

They have also called for special taxes on multinationals operating in France and high-value financial transactions.