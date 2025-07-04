Second day of travel chaos as French air traffic controllers strike

PARIS: French air traffic controllers staged the second day of a two-day strike on Friday (Jul 4), prompting the cancellation of hundreds of flights not just to and from France but also overflying the country as summer holidays kick off.

Paris airports risk being even more severely affected than on the first day of the strike on Thursday, which was called by two minority unions calling for better working conditions and staffing.

The timing of the strike is particularly acute, with many families planning an early getaway on Friday, the final day of school in France before the summer holidays.

France's DGAC aviation authority said 933 flights departing from or arriving at French airports were cancelled on Thursday, some 10 per cent of the total number of flights initially scheduled. The proportion of cancellations rose to 25 per cent at the main airports in Paris.