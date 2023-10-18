French airports evacuated after 'threats of attack'

PARIS: Airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday (Oct 18) as a result of emailed "threats of attack", a police source told AFP, the latest in a series of similar alerts.

The evacuations at airports in Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais near Paris would allow authorities to "clear up any doubts" whether the threats are real, the source said.

A spokeswoman for Strasbourg Airport in eastern France also said the site was being evacuated after a "threatening email".

The Palace of Versailles, a major tourist attraction outside Paris, was evacuated for the third time since last Saturday for bomb disposal teams to check the site.