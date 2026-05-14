France blames stomach bug for new cruise outbreak, lifts lockdown

BINGO ON BOARD

Authorities said that since Monday, 80 people on the ship had suffered from "symptoms consistent with an acute digestive infection".



They said the lockdown order had been issued as an "abundance of caution" and to "avoid psychosis", given international worry over the hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius, which set sail from Argentina and is now heading back to the Netherlands after being evacuated.



The Ambition, which is operated by the UK-based Ambassador Cruise Line company, arrived in Bordeaux on Tuesday with 1,233 passengers, mostly from Britain and Ireland, and 514 crew.



One passenger enduring the lockdown on Wednesday, Seos Guilidhe, a 52-year-old from the Northern Irish capital Belfast, sent AFP a message via Facebook as he was "playing bingo".



"We are onboard with extra sanitation guidelines in place. It is not as bad as it was during Covid. People just going about as normal," he wrote, referring to lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.



Passengers could be seen taking pictures of the French city from the deck.



Guilidhe later messaged: "We are allowed off the ship, restrictions lifted."



Others were less fortunate.



"Two of us in one cabin with the bug is a challenge," an infected passenger posted on Facebook.