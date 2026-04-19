France blames Hezbollah for French peacekeeper's death in Lebanon

The attack follows an agreement between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday for a 10-day ceasefire to negotiate an end to six weeks of fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

"Everything points to Hezbollah being responsible for this attack," Macron said on X, urging Lebanese authorities to arrest the perpetrators.

HEZBOLLAH DENIED CLAIMS

But Hezbollah, which is strongly opposed to the planned talks with Israel, denied involvement in the attack that killed the French peacekeeper, identified as Staff Sergeant Florian Montorio.

"Hezbollah denies any connection to the incident that occurred with UNIFIL forces in the Ghandouriyeh-Bint Jbeil area," it said in a statement.

The group urged "caution in making judgments and assigning responsibilities" pending the results of the Lebanese army's investigation into the incident.

The fighting in Lebanon - one of the fronts in the Middle East war - has seen the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) repeatedly targeted, by both Israeli and Hezbollah forces.

Montorio, was caught in an "ambush" as his unit headed to a UNIFIL outpost, and he died from a "direct gunshot", France's armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin said on X.

She said the outpost they had been heading to had been "cut off for several days by combat in the area".

The ambush was carried out "by an armed group at very close range", she said.

Vautrin added that Montorio was "picked up by his comrades under fire", but they were unable to resuscitate him.

He is the second French soldier to die since the start of the war in the Middle East, after an Iranian-designed drone killed Arnaud Frion last month in Iraq's Kurdistan region.