France braces for new violence as teen laid to rest

PARIS: French authorities on Saturday (Jul 1) sent extra troops to flashpoint cities to deal with a fifth night of rioting as the 17-year-old whose killing by a policeman sparked the violent protests was laid to rest.

Police arrested 1,311 people overnight Friday to Saturday, the highest figure since the violent protests began over the point-blank shooting by a policeman of Nahel M in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

Shops were ransacked and town halls attacked in various locations across the country by gangs, often made up of teens organised on social media and armed with fireworks.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters that 45,000 members of the security forces would be deployed overnight Saturday to Sunday - the same number as the night before. But extra forces and equipment had been sent to Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille, which saw the worst rioting the previous night.

Paris and its nearby regions would be policed by 7,000 officers, he said.

Numbers would be "considerably reinforced" in these cities "in order to completely restore republican order", Darmanin said.

In Marseille, police dispersed groups of youths gathering on Saturday evening at Canebiere, the main avenue running through the centre of the city, AFP journalists said.

A number of towns have imposed overnight curfews.

The protests over the death of the teen, who was of Algerian origin, have again exposed the severe racial tensions in modern France and increased scrutiny on the police who have long been accused of singling out minorities.

The crisis is a hugely unwelcome development for President Emmanuel Macron, who was looking forward to pressing on with his second mandate after seeing off months of protests that erupted in January over raising the pensions age.

In a sign of the seriousness of the crisis, he postponed a state visit to Germany scheduled to begin Sunday.

The German presidency announced that Macron had spoken by telephone with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier "and informed him of the situation in his country".