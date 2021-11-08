Logo
Policeman wounded after being stabbed in southern France
Policeman wounded after being stabbed in southern France

Policeman wounded after being stabbed in southern France

File photo of French municipal police officers in October 2021. (File photo: AFP/Thomas SAMSON)

08 Nov 2021 04:27PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 04:26PM)
PARIS: A French policeman was wounded on Monday (Nov 8) after a man claiming to act "in the name of the prophet" stabbed him in the southern city of Cannes, police sources told AFP.

The sources said police were treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

The policeman was behind the wheel of a car in front of a police station at 6.30am when the attacker opened the door and stabbed him with a knife, one source said on condition of anonymity.

The officer was saved thanks to his bulletproof vest, the sources said.

The attacker was severely injured by another police officer and was in serious condition.

Source: AFP/dv

