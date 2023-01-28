Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

France extends COVID-19 tests for travellers from China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

France extends COVID-19 tests for travellers from China

France extends COVID-19 tests for travellers from China

Passengers arriving from China wait in front of a COVID-19 testing area set at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

28 Jan 2023 07:04PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2023 07:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: France on Saturday (Jan 28) said it had extended until Feb 15 COVID-19 tests for travellers arriving from China due to the "evolving situation".

The tests had initially been decreed until Jan 31.

Since the start of this year, travellers aged over 11 and coming from China to France have had to present a negative test taken 48 hours before the flight to board the plane.

Random testing will be carried out and anyone testing positive will have to self-isolate, the French authorities said, adding that everyone above six years old would have to wear face masks on the plane.

Several countries had slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China after Beijing decided to relax strict virus restrictions.

Related:

China has said that the number of daily COVID-19 deaths has fallen by nearly 80 per cent since the start of the month.

A wave of virus cases has washed over the world's most populous nation since Beijing abruptly ended its zero-COVID policy last month.

Beijing's figures are believed to only represent a fraction of the true toll, given China's narrow definition of a COVID-19 death and official estimates that swathes of the population have been infected.

Source: AFP/at

Related Topics

France China COVID-19 air travel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.