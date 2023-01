France extends COVID-19 tests for travellers from China

PARIS: France on Saturday (Jan 28) said it had extended until Feb 15 COVID-19 tests for travellers arriving from China due to the "evolving situation".

The tests had initially been decreed until Jan 31.

Since the start of this year, travellers aged over 11 and coming from China to France have had to present a negative test taken 48 hours before the flight to board the plane.

Random testing will be carried out and anyone testing positive will have to self-isolate, the French authorities said, adding that everyone above six years old would have to wear face masks on the plane.

Several countries had slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China after Beijing decided to relax strict virus restrictions.