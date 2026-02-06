France charges four suspected of spying for China: prosecutor

PARIS: French authorities on Thursday (Feb 5) charged four people, including two Chinese nationals, on suspicion of having intercepted sensitive military data for Beijing, the Paris prosecutor's office said.



The move comes after police arrested the four individuals at the weekend in the southwestern Gironde region where the two Chinese suspects allegedly rented an Airbnb as part of a plan to capture sensitive information, including military intelligence.



The Paris prosecutor's office said two individuals have been remanded into custody and two others placed under judicial supervision, without offering details on their identities.



The probe focuses on the "delivery of information to a foreign power" likely to harm key national interests. This is punishable by up to 15 years behind bars.



The case was triggered after residents on Jan 30 spotted the installation of a satellite dish approximately two metres (around six-and-a-half feet) in diameter, which coincided with a local internet outage.



A search conducted the following day led to the discovery of "a system of computers connected to satellite dishes enabling the capture of satellite data", according to the prosecutor's office.



The set-up made it possible to intercept "exchanges between military entities", it said.