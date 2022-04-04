Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

France condemns 'massive abuses' committed by Russian forces in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

France condemns 'massive abuses' committed by Russian forces in Ukraine

France condemns 'massive abuses' committed by Russian forces in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a joint news conference with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (not pictured) in Helsinki, Finland March 31, 2022. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS
France condemns 'massive abuses' committed by Russian forces in Ukraine
A body of a person, who according to residents was shot by Russian soldiers, lies down on the street, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak
04 Apr 2022 01:16AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 01:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday (Apr 3) condemned what he called the "massive abuses" committed by Russian forces" in Ukraine in recent weeks.

Le Drian highlighted the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, where Ukrainian authorities say a deliberate "massacre" was carried out by Russia.

The statement from Le Drian added that such abuses would constitute war crimes and that France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to put on trial those responsible.

The Russian defence ministry in Moscow did not immediately reply to a request for comment when asked on Sunday about bodies found in Bucha. Moscow has previously repeatedly denied Ukrainian claims that it has targeted civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter that the images coming from Bucha were "unbearable".

"The Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes," Macron added, expressing his compassion for the victims and his solidarity with Ukrainians.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us