French PM says Omicron to be 'dominant' in the country from start of 2022

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday (Dec 17) likened the spread of the Omicron variant in Europe to "lightning", adding that it would be the dominant strain in France from the start of 2022.

Castex added that while much remains unknown about the variant "it does not seem to be more dangerous than the Delta variant and the data available to us indicate that complete vaccination coverage with the booster dose protects well against severe forms of the disease".

Nearly 3,000 people are in intensive care with COVID-19 in France according to the latest figures.

Meanwhile, eligibility for booster jabs will be reduced from five months from the date of the second vaccination to four, Castex added.

The prime minister said that big public parties and fireworks would be banned on New Year's Eve and recommended that people - even if vaccinated - test themselves before attending year-end parties.

To increase pressure on people to get vaccinated, the government will present a Bill early next year to change the French health pass into a vaccination pass.

That means people will have to be vaccinated to enter restaurants or use long-distance public transport.

Under current rules, a recent negative test can serve as a health pass even without vaccination.