Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches X office, Musk summoned

PARIS: French police raided the offices of Elon Musk's social media network X, and prosecutors ordered the tech billionaire to face questions in April related to a widening investigation into the platform, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday (Feb 3).

The raid and the summoning of Musk - which could further increase tensions between Europe and the US over big tech and free speech - are linked to a year-long investigation into suspected abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data extraction by X or its executives.

In a statement, the Paris prosecutor's office said it was widening that investigation following complaints over the functioning of X's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

INVESTIGATION INCLUDES SEXUALLY EXPLICIT DEEPFAKES

The probe will now also investigate alleged complicity in the "detention and diffusion" of images of a child‑pornographic nature and the violation of a person’s image rights with sexually explicit deepfakes, among other potential crimes.

Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino were summoned to a hearing on Apr 20. Other X staff were also summoned as witnesses.

There was no immediate comment from X. In July, Musk denied the initial accusations and said French prosecutors were launching a "politically-motivated criminal investigation".

"At this stage, the conduct of this investigation is part of a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French laws, insofar as it operates on national territory," the prosecutor's office said.

Such summons are mandatory, though they are harder to enforce on people who do not live in France.

After such a hearing, authorities can decide to either shelve or continue the probe, and potentially put suspects in custody.